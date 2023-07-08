Doha, Qatar: Asian champions Qatar are confident as they are preparing to take on Group C winners Panama in the quarter-final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Sunday without their key players.

Qatar, who missed injured striker Almoez Ali throughout the group stage, will be without several players in the clash due to suspensions. The list includes forward Yousuf Abdurisag, who also missed the match against Mexico after he was handed a red card during tie against Honduras.

Also, goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham, who displayed a brilliant performance in stunning 1-0 victory over favourites Mexico, along with defender Tarek Salman, midfielders Mohammad Waad and Ahmed Fathi and striker Tamim Mansour Moftah will miss the clash after receiving yellow cards in consecutive matches.

Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo was confident the team will enter the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas with confidence, saying the team has enough firepower to give a strong show against Panama and reach the semi-finals.

“All the available players are looking to give their best and play with responsibility to continue our march in the tournament,” Madibo said in a statement.

But the midfielder said Panama, who topped Group C with two wins and a draw, will be a tough opposition.

“Panama have a good combination of players. They have done well in the tournament and it will be a difficult challenge against them. But, we are determined to give a strong performance and continue to play with the same fighting spirit,” he added.

After sitting out of Mexico match due to suspension, defender Bassam Al Rawi will return for the Panama clash with Mohammad Muntari likely to spearhead the attack if Almoez fails to attain complete fitness for the match.

Another Qatari midfielder Abdulla Al Maarafi said the team is targeting a better show than its debut in the tournament two years ago when the team reached the semi-finals.

“We have a lot more to offer in the tournament with Panama being our next challenge. We want to reach far in the tournament and all of us are working towards the goal despite the challenges we are facing,” said Al Maarafi.

