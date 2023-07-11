A historic night for American cricket will take place on Thursday in front of a full house in North Texas.

America’s new premier cricket venue, Grand Prairie Stadium, is now sold-out for the first match of the inaugural Major League Cricket season.

The home team Texas Super Kings will face off against the Los Angeles Knight Riders at 7.30pm local time with both teams featuring global cricket superstars playing alongside the best domestic talent.

The landmark event will also feature an array of entertainment and pageantry, including an innings break drone show showcasing the league’s six teams, an aerobatic aerial display from a GB1 GameBird and a post-game fireworks display to provide the finale for Grand Prairie Stadium’s opening night.

Faf du Plessis, captain of the Texas Super Kings, said, “Since we arrived in Texas, it’s been incredible to see the support for the Texas Super Kings.

“We can’t wait to get out on the field at Grand Prairie Stadium and represent the Lone Star State in front of a full house and be part of a special night for cricket in America!”

Sunil Narine, Captain of the Los Angeles Knight Riders, said, “It’s going to be a historic night at Grand Prairie Stadium, as the first ever Major League Cricket game unfolds in front of a packed stadium this Thursday night. I’ve always spoken about wanting to represent the Knight Riders wherever they play.

“We have long talked about coming to the United States and I’m glad it’s finally happening. It’s great to hear that the opening game has been sold out, and we can’t wait to bring our exciting brand of cricket to the cricket fans in America.”

Sameer Mehta, Co-founder, Major League Cricket said, “Fans will experience an unforgettable night for cricket in America on Thursday, with a full house welcoming the world’s best players to Grand Prairie Stadium for Major League Cricket’s opening match.”

Grand Prairie Stadium will play host to 11 further matches in the groundbreaking American professional cricket championship, running from July 13 to July 30, with seven games also scheduled to take place at Church Street Park in North Carolina.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

