The full field of 216 golfers, including eight of the top 10 players in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking are set to compete in next week’s World Amateur Golf Championships (WATC) in Abu Dhabi.
The world’s largest amateur golf championship which is currently played in over 40 countries around the globe, has also attracted the five players in the men’s ranking.
The event includes two tournaments, the men’s Eisenhower Trophy to be held from October 18 to 21 Espirito Santo Trophy for women which will take place between October 25-28.
Both competitions will be held at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s National Course.
The two-week golf festival is organized by the International Golf Federation (IGF) and Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and their Destination Partner, the Department of Culture and Tourism.
In the men’s Eisenhower Trophy World No.2 Christo Lamprecht will be competing for South Africa and will also feature American No 1 amateur Gordon Sargent, Nick Dunlap (No. 4) and David Ford (No. 5).
Rayan Ahmed, Thomas Nesbitt and Ahmad Skaik will represent the UAE.
The Championships are also set to welcome some of the finest women’s amateur players including Sweden’s Ingrid Lindblad (No. 1), Spain’s Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio (No. 2), the Republic of Korea’s Minsol Kim (No. 4) and the USA’s Anna Davis (No. 5).
The fields
Eisenhower Trophy – Men’s Teams
Argentina: Joaquín Ludueña, Vicente Marzilio, Segundo Oliva Pinto
Australia: Jack Buchanan, Jeffrey Guan, Karl Vilips
Austria: Christoph Bleier, Fabian Lang, Florian Schweighofer
Canada: Piercen Hunt, Ashton McCulloch, Brady McKinlay
People’s Republic of China: Xiangyun Bai, Zihang Qiu, Ziqin Zhou
Colombia: Carlos Ardila Conde, Manuel Jose Merizalde Padilla, Nicolas Quintero
Czechia: Petr Hruby, Filip Jakubcik, Louis Klein
Denmark: Gustav Frimodt, Frederik Kjettrup, Jacob Skov Olesen
England: Jack Bigham, Barclay Brown, Tyler Weaver
Finland: Elias Haavisto, Markus Luoma, Jesse Saareks
France: Bastien Amat, Paul Beauvy, Hugo Le Goff
Germany: Jonas Baumgartner, Tiger Christensen, Tim Wiedemeyer
Guam: Markus Nanpei, Eugene Park, Nalapon Vongjalorn
Guatemala: Juan Ricardo Davila, Gabriel Palacios, Alejandro Villavicencio
India: Shaurya Bhattacharya, Rohit Narwal, Yuvraj Singh
Ireland: Alex Maguire, Matthew McClean, Liam Nolan
Italy: Pietro Bovari, Riccardo Fantinelli, Flavio Michetti
Japan: Riura Matsui, Minato Oshima, Yuta Sugiura
Republic of Korea: Seonghyeon An, Sungho Lee, Donghyun Moon
Mexico: Santiago De la Fuente del Valle, José Cristobal Islas, Omar Morales
Morocco: Soufiane Dahmane, El Mehdi Fakori, Hugo Mazen Trometter
Netherlands: Jack Ingham, Benjamin Reuter, Lars van der Vight
New Zealand: Jayden Ford, Samuel Jones, Kazuma Kobori
Norway: Mats Ege, Michael Mjaaseth, Herman Wibe Sekne
Scotland: Connor Graham, Calum Scott, Gregor Tait
Singapore: Ryan John Ang, Troy Tian Storm, Hiroshi Tai
South Africa: Christo Lamprecht, Christiaan Maas, Altin van der Merwe
Spain: Angel Ayora, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio, Luis Masaveu Roncal
Sweden: Albert Hansson, Daniel Svard, Tobias Jonsson
Switzerland: Nicola Gerhardsen, Marc Keller, Maximilien Sturdza
Chinese Taipei: Chichun Chen, Chuan-Tai Lin, Ching Hung Su
Thailand: Jiradech Chaowarat, Ashita Piamkulvanich, Parin Sarasmut
UAE: Rayan Ahmed, Thomas Nesbitt, Ahmad Skaik
United States of America: Nick Dunlap, David Ford, Gordon Sargent
Wales: James Ashfield, Tomi Bowen, Matt Roberts
Zimbabwe: Tafadzwa Nyamukondiwa, Keegan James Shutt, David Amm
Espirito Santo Trophy – Women’s Teams
Australia: Justice Bosio, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Caitlin Peirce
Belgium: Sophie Bert, Savannah De Bock, Céline Manche
Bolivia: Florencia Cuellar, Constanza Quiroga Hinojosa, Victoria Suarez
Canada: Monet Chun, Lauren Kim, Katie Cranston
Chile: Carolina Alcaíno, Michelle Melandri, Amelia Ruiz
People’s Republic of China: Tong An, Xinyu Cao, Zixin Ni
Colombia: Maria Alejandra Hoyos Villegas, Ana Sofia Murcia, Cristina Ochoa Hidalgo
Czechia: Veronika Kedronova, Patricie Mackova, Denisa Vodickova
Denmark: Olivia Grønborg, Natacha Høst Husted, Cecilie Leth-Nissen
England: Charlotte Heath, Caley McGinty, Lottie Woad
Finland: Katri Bakker, Henni Mustonen, Emilia Väistö
France: Adela Cernousek, Vairana Heck, Louise Uma Landgraf
Germany: Helen Briem, Celina Sattelkau, Chiara Horder
Hong Kong, China: Sophie Han, Arianna Lau, Hoi Ki Lau
India: Mannatpreet Kaur Brar, Nishna Patel, Avani Prashanth
Ireland: Sara Byrne, Beth Coulter, Aine Donegan
Italy: Natalia Aparicio, Francesca Fiorellini, Matilde Partele
Japan: Mizuki Hashimoto, Mamika Shinchi, Miku Ueta
Republic of Korea: Minsol Kim, Hyosong Lee, Kyorim Seo
Mexico: Lauren Daiana Olivares Leon, Corey Lopez, Vania Alicia Simont
Morocco: Malak Bouraeda, Sofia Cherif Essakali, Rim Imni
Netherlands: Rosanne Boere, Anne-Sterre den Dunnen, Lynn van der Sluijs
New Zealand: Eunseo Choi, Vivian Lu, Fiona Xu
Norway: Anna Krekling, Mia Lussand, Silje Ohma
Pakistan: Humna Amjad, Parkha Ijaz, Rimsha Ijaz
Philippines: Junia Louise Gabasa, Rianne Mikhaela Malixi, Grace Pauline Quintanilla
Scotland: Hannah Darling, Carmen Griffiths, Lorna McClymont
Singapore: Aloysa Margiela Mabutas Atienza, Xingtong Chen, Inez Xin Yi Ng
South Africa: Caitlyn Macnab, Kajal Mistry, Megan Streicher
Spain: Carla Bernat Escuder, Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Julia Lopez Ramirez
Sweden: Kajsa Arwefjäll, Meja Örtengren, Ingrid Lindblad
Switzerland: Yana Beeli, Victoria Levy, Caroline Sturdza
Chinese Taipei: Huai-Chien Hsu, TingHsuan Huang, Hsin Chun Liao
Thailand: Eila Galitsky, Navaporn Soontreeyapas, Suvichaya Vinijchaitham
United Arab Emirates: Jamie Camero, Lara El Chaib, Intissar Rich
United States of America: Anna Davis, Rachel Kuehn, Megan Schofill
