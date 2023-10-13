The full field of 216 golfers, including eight of the top 10 players in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking are set to compete in next week’s World Amateur Golf Championships (WATC) in Abu Dhabi.

The world’s largest amateur golf championship which is currently played in over 40 countries around the globe, has also attracted the five players in the men’s ranking.

The event includes two tournaments, the men’s Eisenhower Trophy to be held from October 18 to 21 Espirito Santo Trophy for women which will take place between October 25-28.

Both competitions will be held at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s National Course.

The two-week golf festival is organized by the International Golf Federation (IGF) and Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and their Destination Partner, the Department of Culture and Tourism.

In the men’s Eisenhower Trophy World No.2 Christo Lamprecht will be competing for South Africa and will also feature American No 1 amateur Gordon Sargent, Nick Dunlap (No. 4) and David Ford (No. 5).

Rayan Ahmed, Thomas Nesbitt and Ahmad Skaik will represent the UAE.

The Championships are also set to welcome some of the finest women’s amateur players including Sweden’s Ingrid Lindblad (No. 1), Spain’s Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio (No. 2), the Republic of Korea’s Minsol Kim (No. 4) and the USA’s Anna Davis (No. 5).

The fields

Eisenhower Trophy – Men’s Teams

Argentina: Joaquín Ludueña, Vicente Marzilio, Segundo Oliva Pinto

Australia: Jack Buchanan, Jeffrey Guan, Karl Vilips

Austria: Christoph Bleier, Fabian Lang, Florian Schweighofer

Canada: Piercen Hunt, Ashton McCulloch, Brady McKinlay

People’s Republic of China: Xiangyun Bai, Zihang Qiu, Ziqin Zhou

Colombia: Carlos Ardila Conde, Manuel Jose Merizalde Padilla, Nicolas Quintero

Czechia: Petr Hruby, Filip Jakubcik, Louis Klein

Denmark: Gustav Frimodt, Frederik Kjettrup, Jacob Skov Olesen

England: Jack Bigham, Barclay Brown, Tyler Weaver

Finland: Elias Haavisto, Markus Luoma, Jesse Saareks

France: Bastien Amat, Paul Beauvy, Hugo Le Goff

Germany: Jonas Baumgartner, Tiger Christensen, Tim Wiedemeyer

Guam: Markus Nanpei, Eugene Park, Nalapon Vongjalorn

Guatemala: Juan Ricardo Davila, Gabriel Palacios, Alejandro Villavicencio

India: Shaurya Bhattacharya, Rohit Narwal, Yuvraj Singh

Ireland: Alex Maguire, Matthew McClean, Liam Nolan

Italy: Pietro Bovari, Riccardo Fantinelli, Flavio Michetti

Japan: Riura Matsui, Minato Oshima, Yuta Sugiura

Republic of Korea: Seonghyeon An, Sungho Lee, Donghyun Moon

Mexico: Santiago De la Fuente del Valle, José Cristobal Islas, Omar Morales

Morocco: Soufiane Dahmane, El Mehdi Fakori, Hugo Mazen Trometter

Netherlands: Jack Ingham, Benjamin Reuter, Lars van der Vight

New Zealand: Jayden Ford, Samuel Jones, Kazuma Kobori

Norway: Mats Ege, Michael Mjaaseth, Herman Wibe Sekne

Scotland: Connor Graham, Calum Scott, Gregor Tait

Singapore: Ryan John Ang, Troy Tian Storm, Hiroshi Tai

South Africa: Christo Lamprecht, Christiaan Maas, Altin van der Merwe

Spain: Angel Ayora, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio, Luis Masaveu Roncal

Sweden: Albert Hansson, Daniel Svard, Tobias Jonsson

Switzerland: Nicola Gerhardsen, Marc Keller, Maximilien Sturdza

Chinese Taipei: Chichun Chen, Chuan-Tai Lin, Ching Hung Su

Thailand: Jiradech Chaowarat, Ashita Piamkulvanich, Parin Sarasmut

UAE: Rayan Ahmed, Thomas Nesbitt, Ahmad Skaik

United States of America: Nick Dunlap, David Ford, Gordon Sargent

Wales: James Ashfield, Tomi Bowen, Matt Roberts

Zimbabwe: Tafadzwa Nyamukondiwa, Keegan James Shutt, David Amm

Espirito Santo Trophy – Women’s Teams

Australia: Justice Bosio, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Caitlin Peirce

Belgium: Sophie Bert, Savannah De Bock, Céline Manche

Bolivia: Florencia Cuellar, Constanza Quiroga Hinojosa, Victoria Suarez

Canada: Monet Chun, Lauren Kim, Katie Cranston

Chile: Carolina Alcaíno, Michelle Melandri, Amelia Ruiz

People’s Republic of China: Tong An, Xinyu Cao, Zixin Ni

Colombia: Maria Alejandra Hoyos Villegas, Ana Sofia Murcia, Cristina Ochoa Hidalgo

Czechia: Veronika Kedronova, Patricie Mackova, Denisa Vodickova

Denmark: Olivia Grønborg, Natacha Høst Husted, Cecilie Leth-Nissen

England: Charlotte Heath, Caley McGinty, Lottie Woad

Finland: Katri Bakker, Henni Mustonen, Emilia Väistö

France: Adela Cernousek, Vairana Heck, Louise Uma Landgraf

Germany: Helen Briem, Celina Sattelkau, Chiara Horder

Hong Kong, China: Sophie Han, Arianna Lau, Hoi Ki Lau

India: Mannatpreet Kaur Brar, Nishna Patel, Avani Prashanth

Ireland: Sara Byrne, Beth Coulter, Aine Donegan

Italy: Natalia Aparicio, Francesca Fiorellini, Matilde Partele

Japan: Mizuki Hashimoto, Mamika Shinchi, Miku Ueta

Republic of Korea: Minsol Kim, Hyosong Lee, Kyorim Seo

Mexico: Lauren Daiana Olivares Leon, Corey Lopez, Vania Alicia Simont

Morocco: Malak Bouraeda, Sofia Cherif Essakali, Rim Imni

Netherlands: Rosanne Boere, Anne-Sterre den Dunnen, Lynn van der Sluijs

New Zealand: Eunseo Choi, Vivian Lu, Fiona Xu

Norway: Anna Krekling, Mia Lussand, Silje Ohma

Pakistan: Humna Amjad, Parkha Ijaz, Rimsha Ijaz

Philippines: Junia Louise Gabasa, Rianne Mikhaela Malixi, Grace Pauline Quintanilla

Scotland: Hannah Darling, Carmen Griffiths, Lorna McClymont

Singapore: Aloysa Margiela Mabutas Atienza, Xingtong Chen, Inez Xin Yi Ng

South Africa: Caitlyn Macnab, Kajal Mistry, Megan Streicher

Spain: Carla Bernat Escuder, Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Julia Lopez Ramirez

Sweden: Kajsa Arwefjäll, Meja Örtengren, Ingrid Lindblad

Switzerland: Yana Beeli, Victoria Levy, Caroline Sturdza

Chinese Taipei: Huai-Chien Hsu, TingHsuan Huang, Hsin Chun Liao

Thailand: Eila Galitsky, Navaporn Soontreeyapas, Suvichaya Vinijchaitham

United Arab Emirates: Jamie Camero, Lara El Chaib, Intissar Rich

United States of America: Anna Davis, Rachel Kuehn, Megan Schofill

