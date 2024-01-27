A full field of 72 players will compete in the 2024 Yas Links Abu Dhabi Men’s Open which takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

It is a qualifying event for the 2023 - 2024 Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Men’s Order of Merit.

The 36-hole event will be played over 18-holes each day on both Saturday and Sunday. Play will be from the 74’s Tournament Tee Markers.

The players will compete in three-balls with the first tee time at 7.00 am and the final group at 10.50 am – all play will start from Tee 1.

Marcus Dutton (JGE) will tee off at 8.40 am in defending his title he won in such style in 2023 – with a six shot victory. Marcus now boasts a handicap of +4.6.

Others of note in the field include: Dan Byrne (The Els Club), Nathan Seldon (DCGYC) Dominic Morton (Trump International GC), Max Cashmore (Jumeirah Golf Estates) and Thomas Nesbitt (EGF).

Martin Duff, Director of Golf, Yas Links Abu Dhabi, commented:”We are extremely pleased to have attracted a full field for our 2024 Yas Links Abu Dhabi Men’s Open.

“It is a very busy UAE golf calendar and it shows that one of our flagship calendar events is still a ‘must play.’ We have representation from 13 UAE golf clubs, overseas entries through the Dutch Golf Federation and from Northern Ireland as well as a strong EGF entry,” he added.

“We have attracted 29 players with a plus handicap in what is one of the strongest fields in the history of the tournament. The golf course is in excellent condition and we look forward to welcoming a field of elite golfers to Yas Links. We wish them all the best.”

