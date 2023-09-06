LONDON — English football star Jordan Henderson has embarked on a new chapter in his illustrious career as he dons the jersey of Saudi club Al Ettifaq.



In a candid interview with “The Athletic,” Henderson shared insights into his decision to move to the Saudi Arabian Pro League and his unwavering commitment to respecting local culture and traditions.



Henderson’s voyage to Al Ettifaq was driven by a simple desire — to play football regularly. His departure from Liverpool, where he once captained the team, was motivated by a yearning for more time on the pitch rather than warming the bench.



When questioned about his choice to join a Saudi club, the Al Ettifaq captain responded with sincerity, “I’m in the final stages of my career, and I want to enjoy playing football. I want to play; I don’t want to sit on the bench.”



It was a decision born out of passion for the game.



While other English clubs like Brighton and Brentford also extended offers, Henderson’s heart gravitated towards something new and exciting.



Joining forces with Steven Gerrard in a league and culture vastly different from England’s excited him. He’s motivated by the project unfolding before him, both in terms of the league’s development and his role in leveraging his experience to assist in various areas.



Henderson’s move prompted questions about financial incentives, but he was quick to dispel misconceptions, stating, “People might think this club comes with a lot of money, but in reality, that wasn’t the case at all.”



Money wasn’t the driving force behind his decision.



Amid discussions about wearing the captain’s rainbow armband, Henderson demonstrated a deep respect for local culture and religion. He expressed that if donning the armband were deemed disrespectful to the religion, he wouldn’t wear it. His message was clear — respect for religion and culture is paramount.



Henderson’s observations extended to the state of football infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.



While acknowledging the work in progress, he said, “I think there’s a lot to be done to improve the infrastructure and facilities, but it’s a work in progress.”



His presence signifies not just a new chapter in his career but an opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of football in the region.



Adapting to the Saudi league’s unique routine and the Eastern Province’s distinctive lifestyle has been a learning experience for Henderson.



He noted, “It’s entirely different from England in terms of culture, lifestyle, nighttime training, waking up in the afternoon instead of the morning.”



As for the Saudi people, Henderson spoke glowingly, sharing, “Sometimes they don’t even ask me for a picture; they say, ‘Welcome to Saudi Arabia, I hope you enjoy your experience here.’ I’ve received a lot of that, and it’s been positive for me. Honestly, the people are amazing.”



In conclusion, Jordan Henderson’s journey to Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia embodies his commitment to promoting cultural understanding and mutual respect.



His approach to respecting local traditions while staying true to his values sets a positive example for the world.



In the Saudi Arabian Pro League, Henderson not only seeks to excel on the pitch but also to foster an environment where football and cultural appreciation can thrive harmoniously.

