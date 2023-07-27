The King Salman Club Cup will see have four Qatari referees officiating at the tournament.

As announced by The Referees Committee of the Arab Football Association, Abdul Rahman Al Jassim and Muhammad Ahmed Al Shammari will serve as head officials in the tournament, while Taleb Al Marri and Saud Ahmed will act as assistant referees.

Al Jassim and Al Marri made groundbreaking moments in their career last year when they officiated the third-place playoff game between Morocco and Croatia in the Qatar World Cup.

This time, the Qataris will represent their country in the tournament in the Saudi cities of Taif, Abha and Al Baha during the group stage of King Salman Cup with the group-stage matches to be held from July 27 to August 3.

The quarter-finals will be played on August 5 and 6, followed by the semi-finals on August 9 and final on August 12th.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

