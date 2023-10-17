Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam has been criticised after they lost the World Cup game against India last week.

This has been Pakistan’s first loss of the tournament but the manner in which the 1992 champions surrendered against arch-rivals India has irked many former players and experts. Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik has, once again, stated that Babar should relinquish captaincy and carry on as a batter.

During a show on A Sports, Malik said, “I have a sincere opinion for Babar, which I have shared before, that Babar should leave the captaincy. There is some homework that I have done based on which Babar as a cricketer can deliver amazing performances for himself and the team."

Malik even went on to suggest that Babar, as a leader, "doesn't think out of the box" and "no cricketer should mix his leadership with his batting skills because they are two different things."

The 41-year-old said, "He [Babar Azam] has been the captain for a long period but he is not improving."

Shoaib Malik, however, was not the only one who lashed out at Babar Azam. Ex-Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan also blasted Babar for not showcasing a positive intent as the leader of the pack.

"Babar's batting in terms of intent, as captain, it was not his natural game. He took 58 balls. When he came to the crease, he was in a settled pitch and situation when the first wicket fell at 41. He should've maintained the flow a bit and attacked slightly. The intent reflects within the team. If your captain is afraid to play shots, boys will also react similarly," Khan said in the same show.

Babar Azam emerged as his side’s best performer with the bat during the World Cup 2023 contest against India but that was not enough to clinch a win for his side. Riding on the back of Babar’s half-century, Pakistan managed to reach 191. The target did not appear to be quite challenging as India scored the winning runs with 117 balls to spare.

With four points from three games, Pakistan are currently placed in fourth position in the World Cup 2023 standings. In their next fixture, Pakistan will be up against Australia on Friday, October 20.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

