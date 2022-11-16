Muscat: On Wednesday, soccer fans in Oman will be in full force, even if the Sultanate's national team did not manage to qualify for the World Cup 2022 and even before the first game is played.

As part of the preparations for the World Cup in Doha, the German National Team will play a friendly match on November 16 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher. It may be noted that the German team has won the World Cup four times, including in 2014.

This friendly match, which will begin at 9 pm and will be live on some television stations, will also help the national team to prepare for the Gulf Cup.

Oman Automobile Association (OAA) in cooperation with Oman Football Association (OFA) will be organizing activities for football fans and their families at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher.

The activities will include contests, face painting, simulation games, restaurants and cafes, and a Red Bull corner.

Oman’s football star Badr al Maimani has been urging people to cheer both sides at the stadium.

In replying to the Observer, a few football fans said that they hoped the stadium will be occupied to its full capacity and we are ready to cheer both teams.

According to Bader, an IT specialist said, “To ensure that all people get a chance to attend the match, the organizers must even have free tickets and make other arrangements. I will certainly go for the match,”

In the final of 2014, Germany defeated Argentina 1–0 after extra time to win the tournament and secure the country's fourth world title, the first after German reunification in 1990, when West Germany beat Argentina by the same score in 90 minutes in the World Cup final.

Germany became the first European team to win a World Cup staged in the Americas and that result marked the third consecutive title won by a European team, after Italy in 2006 and Spain in 2010.

It may be noted that Oman Football Association had reached an agreement with his German counterpart in September, in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, to host the German national team in the Sultanate of Oman before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup.”

The statement said, “According to the agreement signed between the two parties, the German national team will set up a preparatory camp in the capital, Muscat, from November 14, 2022, during which it will play an international friendly match against our first national team on November 16 at 9:00 pm.”

