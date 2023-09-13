RIYADH — The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) has announced that the first edition of the Saudi Federation Women's Cup will kick off in November with the participation of 16 clubs.



SAFF indicated that the clubs will be divided within two levels, with 8 teams in each level according to their positions last season.



The first level includes Premier League clubs, which are: Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Shou'lat Al-Sharqiyah, Riyadh and Al-Qadsiyah.



In the second level, which includes first-division clubs, they are: Al-Bairag, Jeddah, Najmat Jeddah, Ittihad Al-Nusoor, Al-Himmah, Suqoor Al-Gharbiyah, Saham and Al-Amal.



SAFF said that the tournament will be played in a knockout system, starting with the round of 16.



The draw ceremony for the Saudi Federation Cup for the 2023/2024 sports season took place on Wednesday, in the presence of representatives of the participating clubs at SAFF headquarters in Riyadh.



SAFF has also approved the financial prizes for the Saudi Federation Cup, where the champion of the tournament will receive SR750,000, while the second-place club will receive SR500,000, and the third place holder will receive SR200,000.



Commenting on the launch of the first edition of the Cup, Director of the Women’s Football Department Alia Al-Rasheed indicated that the establishment of the Saudi Federation Women's Cup represents an important step within the development plans for women’s football.



Increasing the number of matches during the season is one of the strategic goals that contribute to raising the technical skills of female players and increasing competitiveness between teams, Al-Rasheed said.



She also indicated that the success of the Saudi Women’s League and the First Division League in its first season contributed and helped accelerate the rest of the steps aimed at developing women’s football.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).