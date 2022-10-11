International fans who are attending the Fifa World Cup in Qatar can now invite up to three non-ticketed fans to attend as well.

Hayya Card holders can take advantage of the ‘Hayya with Me (1+3)’ feature, introduced to allow them to invite their friends or family to attend the tournament. The feature is only applicable to Hayya Card holders aged 18 or above, and those who have applied using a Fifa World Cup ticket number.

There is no age restriction on the non-ticketed fans themselves, however, they must have a valid passport and cannot be Qatar ID holders. Another requirement is that they must be able to show that they have accommodation in Qatar during the tournament, which will be held from November 20 to December 18.

Each applicant, except children under the age of 12, must pay a non-refundable fee of QAR500.

Here are the steps Hayya Card holders should follow to apply:

1. Select ‘My Hayya’ and click ‘Action’

2. Select ‘Hayya with Me’

3. Three voucher codes will be shown, these should be given to non-ticketed applicants

The Hayya with Me (1+3) applicant should follow these steps:

1. Apply for Hayya Card

2. From ‘Applicant Category’, select ‘Hayya with Me Voucher’

3. Enter voucher code

4. Select ‘Validate my Voucher’

5. Accept terms, review and submit

International fans with approved Hayya Card applications will receive an entry permit to the Qatar via email.

The Hayya Card, along with a valid match ticket, allows access to stadiums, free public transport for the duration of the tournament and numerous discounts.

