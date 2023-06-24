DUBAI - The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) decided to organise the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, which is hosted by the UAE, in February 2024 instead of November 2023 as originally intended.

FIFA made this decision during its 24th Council meeting to ensure the smooth flow of its tournaments' annual agenda.

The UAE had submitted its candidacy file to host the tournament last February.

This marks the second time that the UAE hosts the Beach Soccer World Cup after the 2009 edition in Dubai.