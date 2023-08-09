KI Klaksvik of the Faroe Islands defeated Norway's Molde 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League third round qualifier on Tuesday to stay in the hunt for an improbable spot in the group stage.

The Faroese champions fell behind to a goal from ex-Manchester United youngster Magnus Wolff Eikrem in Torshavn before Arni Frederiksberg scored twice to give Klaksvik the edge going into next week's return leg.

Klaksvik, based in a town which boasts just 5,000 inhabitants, are already guaranteed to become the first Faroese club to secure a place in the group stage of a European competition.

They knocked out Swedish champions BK Hacken on penalties in the second round last week to assure themselves of at least a spot in the Conference League.

Norwegian champions Molde made their only appearance in the Champions League group stage in 1999.

Former European champions PSV Eindhoven are well positioned to advance to the play-off round after thrashing Austria's Sturm Graz 4-1 to continue their good start under new coach Peter Bosz.

Braga eased past Serbian side Backa Topola 3-0 and Galatasaray won by the same scoreline away to Olimpija Ljubljana.

Poland's Rakow Czestochowa defeated Cypriots Aris Limassol 2-1 while FC Copenhagen drew 0-0 at home to Sparta Prague.

UEFA postponed Tuesday's match between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb after a Greek supporter was fatally stabbed during a brawl near Athens between rival fans.

Rangers host Swiss side Servette on Wednesday as Marseille travel to Greek outfit Panathinaikos. Slovan Bratislava meet Maccabi Haifa in the other tie.