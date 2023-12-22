Jeddah: The organizers of Extreme E announced the schedule for the 4th season of the 2024 all-electric SUV (sport-utility vehicle) off-road racing series. The aim of the series is to raise awareness about the impact of climate change and human interventions in remote areas that are known for their stunning natural beauty. The series promotes the use of electric vehicles (EVs) to support environmental conservation efforts.



For the fourth year in a row, the global tour of the series will begin in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The first two rounds of the season will take place on February 17th and 18th, 2024, at a new location near Jeddah. The third and fourth rounds will be held in Europe on July 13th and 14th. The hosting location for these rounds will be announced later.



The Extreme E series will move to Sardinia, Italy, for the 2024 season. Sardinia has been a crucial part of the Extreme E calendar since the series was launched in 2021. The Italian island will host four rounds of the season: the fifth and sixth rounds on September 14th and 15th, and the seventh and eighth rounds on September 21st and 22nd.



The fourth season of the electric off-road racing series will conclude in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, with the ninth and tenth rounds on November 23rd and 24th. The calendar marks the first time the championship will take place in the United States.



"We are delighted to unveil the schedule for the fourth season of Extreme E, aiming to build on the success achieved in the past three years and promising our audience a strong season this year,” said Extreme E founder and CEO Alejandro Agag. "We are excited to come back to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the opening rounds of the new season. The Kingdom has always been a magnificent backdrop for us throughout the years, and we expect the same great experience when we return in February to a fantastic new location near Jeddah."