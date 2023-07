Former France captain Patrick Vieira on Sunday took over as coach of Strasbourg in the French Ligue 1 on a three-year contract, the club announced.

Vieira, 47, won the World Cup in 1998 and the Euros in 2000. A midfielder he played for AC Milan, Arsenal, Juventus, Inter and finally Manchester City, where he started his coaching career.

He has been head coach at New York City FC, Nice and Crystal Palace.