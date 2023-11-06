England vice-captain Moeen Ali is backing the infusion of fresh blood into the team after the reigning champions were eliminated from the ongoing 50-over World Cup in India.

England were knocked out after their sixth defeat in seven matches against rivals Australia on Saturday, despite arriving as one of the pre-tournament favourites, having won the Twenty20 World Cup last year.

The 36-year-old batting all-rounder wants younger faces to come into the team.

"Everything good comes to an end and maybe the writing was on the wall and we just didn't see it as players because we thought we'd be performing well," Moeen said.

"It's very exciting because going forward, we've got some really good players we know will come into the squad, with that fearless playing, so that restart we had in 2015 could start again.

"I think if I was in charge I'd play the younger guys. I'd just start again and I'm sure they're going to do that. You want that fearless approach again and it's a great time to start again."

Moeen said he will speak to captain Jos Buttler and white-ball coach Matthew Mott.

"If they say, 'look we're going to go with younger players and start again' then I'm more than happy. I get it, I understand... everything good comes to an end at some point," he added.

England, who face the Netherlands and Pakistan in their remaining matches, are now fighting for a top-eight finish to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; editing by Miral Fahmy)