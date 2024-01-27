DUBAI — The Ettifaq Club has officially signed Spanish midfielder Alvaro Medran for a three-and-a-half-year professional contract. Medran joins from Al-Taawoun FC.



The official signing ceremony took place on Thursday at the Ettifaq Club's camp in Dubai, in the presence of CEO Hamad Al-Mutawa.



Alvaro Medran, born in 1994, has previously played for several Spanish clubs. Starting his professional career with Real Madrid in the 2011/2012 season, he was part of the squad that won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2015. His journey in Spain included stints at Valencia, Getafe, Deportivo Alavés, and Rayo Vallecano, before moving to Chicago Fire in the United States and then to Al-Taawoun in the 2021/2022 season.



Furthermore, Ettifaq Club's president, Samer Al-Mishal, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Saud Al-Rashoudi, the president of Al-Taawoun Club, and its staff for their professionalism during the negotiations.

