India's bowlers reduced England to 194-6 with two wickets in five balls just before lunch on Monday's fourth day of the second Test, after a brisk start to the tourists' record 399 run chase.

England, who lead the five-match series 1-0, still need another 205 runs in Visakhapatnam.

Skipper Ben Stokes was at the crease but yet to face a ball after Jonny Bairstow fell lbw to pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah for 26 to prompt the interval being taken two balls early.

Opener Zak Crawley led England's charge with 73, but spinner Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice in the morning session to take his Test wicket tally to 499.

The tourists have challenged India with their attacking "Bazball" brand of cricket and they continued to take on the India bowlers with regular boundaries despite losing wickets.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel broke through when trapped Rehan Ahmed lbw for 23, after the nightwatchman hit five fours in his 31-ball knock.

Ollie Pope hammered five boundaries in his brief stay at the wicket before Ashwin had him caught at slip on 23.

Joe Root showed no signs of the finger injury which kept him out of the field for much of Sunday as he reverse-swept for two fours.

But he fell for 16 while attempting a slog off Ashwin, who is now one away from the 500-wicket milestone.

Crawley, who started the day on 29, kept calm until Kuldeep Yadav had him given out lbw on umpire review just before lunch and Bairstow followed in the next over just four balls later.