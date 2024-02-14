England on Wednesday brought fast bowler Mark Wood into their playing XI for the third Test against India, opting to go with two seamers for the first time in the series.

Wood regained his place in the squad after England decided to change the three-spinners-and-one-seamer combination they have used so far in the five-match series, currently tied 1-1.

Wood, 34, played as the solitary seamer in the first Test before being replaced by James Anderson for the second match.

Spinner Shoaib Bashir will sit out the third Test starting Thursday on a green-tinged Rajkot wicket that is likely to assist the pacers.

Bashir's spin partner Rehan Ahmed, 19, kept his place in the line-up after resolving minor visa issues.

Ahmed, 19, had a single-entrance visa that expired once he left for England's mid-series break in the United Arab Emirates.

He was initially stopped at the airport upon the team's return to India on Monday but was granted a temporary visa while authorities resolved the issue.

Ahmed, England's youngest cricketer in all three formats, has taken eight wickets in the series at an average of 36.37.

The Rajkot game will see England skipper Ben Stokes play his 100th Test, the 16th England cricketer to achieve the feat.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.