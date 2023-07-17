Emirates has extended its connection with Saudi football by supporting the King Salman Club Cup 2023 as the Main Sponsor and Official Airline of the event.

The new sponsorship is in line with the airline’s efforts to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions to become a global centre for professional sport, the airline said.

The tournament starts on July 27 and will run through August 12, taking place across stadiums in Abha, Albaha and Ta’if.

The King Salman Cup 2023, now in its 30th season, is the Arab World’s official club championship organised by the Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA). As part of the tournament, 16 clubs at the top of their leagues from across the GCC and North Africa will face off in 31 matches for the ultimate title of champions.

The final match will be played in Ta’if at The King Fahed Stadium. A total of $10 million will be awarded during the tournament. Well-known clubs in KSA including Al Hilal and Al Nasr will compete in addition to Al Zamalek, Al Wihda, Kuwait Club, Al Rajaa (reigning champions), Shabab Bluzad and others from across the region.

The sponsorship deal also underscores the airline’s ongoing commitment to connect with the fanbase of the 16 top-tier regional clubs from across the Arab World competing in the high-profile tournament. The announcement was revealed today at a press conference in Jeddah.

Jabr Al-Azeeby, Vice President Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Emirates Airline, said: "Emirates is one of the biggest names in sports and is heavily involved in the sport of football, helping fans get closer to the action, and engaging in ways that go far beyond logo recognition. We’re committed to engaging with fans across new football frontiers by supporting the King Salman Cup 2023. We’re also incredibly proud to play a role in supporting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision to become a global powerhouse for professional sports.

"It’s already a driving force on the global stage across a gamut of sports, and the tournament is part of wider efforts to expand sports further in Saudi. Over the next few weeks of the tournament, we hope to build unique opportunities and experiences with a rich mix of top-tier clubs across the Arab World," he said.

Abdullah bin Saeed Aldalac, Vice President of the Saudi Sports Ministry, said: "The Vice President of the Arab Federation welcomes the partnership and confirms that it will be a successful addition to the championship."

The sponsorship deal gives Emirates extensive in-stadium brand visibility across a number of touchpoints and on-site advertising at the King Salman Cup. The airline will also receive on-site promotional opportunities and hospitality rights. Additionally, Emirates will benefit from digital rights on the tournament channels, and will also lead the trophy presentation during the final match.

