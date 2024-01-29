DUBAI: Egypt's Zamalek SC won the Dubai Challenge Cup 2024 title after beating Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli 3-0 in the final match held on Sunday evening at Al Maktoum Stadium, home to the UAE Pro League side Al Nasr.

Zamalek took the lead with a goal from Mahmoud Shikabala in the 31st minute, followed by Youssef Obama bagging a brace in the 47th minute. Sealing his team's victory, Amar Yasser scored the third goal in the last two minutes of regulation.

Al Ahli Saudi Arabia completed the match from the 56th minute with ten players after its player Ali Hassan Majrashi was sent off for an off-the-ball foul.

In the match for third and fourth place, Morocco's Raja Casablanca beat China's Wuhan Three Towns 1-0.