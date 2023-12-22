Jeddah: Egypt’s Al Ahly will take on Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds tomorrow in the third-place match of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, which is being hosted by the Kingdom from December 12 to 22.



The highly anticipated clash will take place at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, with both teams vying to create their own historical moment in this edition of the tournament.



Al Ahly will enter the showdown with an impressive track record, having secured three bronze medals in previous FIFA Club World Cup editions in 2006, 2020, and 2021. They had fourth-place finishes in the tournament in 2012 and 2022.



Urawa Reds previously claimed the bronze medal in 2007. They are determined to replicate this feat and add a second bronze to their history in tomorrow’s clash.