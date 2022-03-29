DUBAI- The Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai Sports Council (DSC) have announced that the 12th edition of Dubai Sports World will run from 1st April to 21st September, 2022, giving the emirate’s sports fans access to six months of top-class indoor sporting facilities across sports including football, padel, cricket, tennis, badminton and more.

Now operating at full capacity, the seasonal indoor sports hub features 42 different courts, including three five-a-side and three seven-a-side football pitches, while cricket fans will be able to practice batting and bowling in a dedicated wicket with nets.

Two padel courts will satisfy the huge demand for one of the world’s fastest-growing sports, while racquet sports fans can also choose from two tennis courts and 18 badminton courts and eight table tennis tables. Dubai Sports World will also offer two volleyball and three basketball courts.

The event is organised by Dubai World Trade Centre in association with Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Sports World’s key partners.

Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, stated, "Today, there is far greater awareness of the importance of sports and physical activity, thanks to the vision and support of the UAE’s leadership. The increased interest and engagement in sporting activities, throughout the year is reflective of this change. This has prompted us to extend the timeline of the Dubai Sports World calendar, running for over 23 weeks, our longest edition yet.

The initiative aims to meet the community’s need for more sporting events and provides an opportunity to practice sport and socialise, in line with our vision of promoting health, happiness and vitality of community members and enhancing opportunities for meeting and interacting with each other."

Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President, Venue Services Management, Dubai World Trade Centre, said, "With the easing of the pandemic restrictions ensuring a gradual return to normalcy across the city, the 12th edition of Dubai Sports World will provide an indoor haven for sports fans to come together and play with friends, colleagues or rivals. Our longstanding relationship with Dubai Sports Council enables us to create a venue that serves as a platform for the development of sports in the emirate and offers a space for community-focused exercise."

Affordable parking is available for visitors in Za’abeel Plaza Parking, Al Mustaqbal Street or Exhibition Street Multistorey Parking.

Spread across 20,000 square metres in Za’abeel Halls 3 to 6 at the DWTC, Dubai Sports World is open daily between 8:00 and 12:00 (Until 13:00 during Ramadan), with prices starting from just AED20 depending on the sport and timing. In addition to regular bookings and the broad array of academy and coaching options, a series of tournaments across various sports will be announced in the coming weeks.