Dubai based Ewen Ferguson says his maiden DP World Tour title at last year’s Commercial Bank Qatar Masters unlocked a shift in mentality that has resulted in a sense of belonging.

The Scot backed up his breakthrough professional win with a wire-to-wire success a few months later in Northern Ireland as he made a seamless transition from the European Challenge Tour.

His upward trajectory has continued in 2023, registering six top-ten finishes so far this season – including two in his last four starts – along with making his Major Championship debut at The Open Championship in July.

Ferguson now returns to Doha Golf Club this week in search of a third DP World Tour title in 19 months and is adamant he is transformed as a player since his triumph in the Middle East.

|I just feel like I belong out here,” said the defending champion. “I know that my good is good enough to win. I think that's where you get consistency from.”

Ferguson finished 17th on the DP World Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai Rankings last year and is on track to qualify for the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai at Jumeirah Golf Estates on the Earth course once again next month.

The 27-year-old became the first Scot since Paul Lawrie in 2012 to win twice in the same campaign, but despite such an accolade he knew there was work to do if he was to make further strides in the game.

“Expectations change, so then what you’re practicing and what your goals are just change,” said Ferguson. ‘It's all a mindset, isn't it? My mindset is looking even further now, which back then it wasn't.

“That win [in Qatar] was just [a] surprise. I didn't think I was ready that early and then it all just happened quite quickly for me and now I feel really ready to be here and win.”

Ferguson produced a miraculous finish to clinch his first Tour title, ending a run of nine straight pars with a chip-in eagle from over the back of the 16th green, which was enough to propel him into a share of the lead.

In just his sixth appearance since securing a full card as a 2021 Challenge Tour graduate, he then nervously holed his 16-foot birdie putt at the last to sign for a closing 70 and set the clubhouse target on seven under par, but admitted for long spells in the final round victory was far from his mind.

“I just remember with three holes to play thinking, ‘oh, I'm in the top five here, good chance to keep my card early on in the season,” he said. “Then obviously hit it over the back on the short par-four 16th and chipped in, tied for the lead and then all of a sudden hold that putt at the end. It was just incredible.

“That's kind of what it takes when you win tournaments. You notice every week when someone wins, there is always something special that happens, isn't there?” added Ferguson. “That moment on 16 and the putt on the last was my moment, so it was cool.”

Ferguson, who became the third Scottish winner in Qatar after Andrew Coltart and two-time champion Lawrie, is drawn alongside Pablo Larrazábal and Yannik Paul for the first two rounds.

Key Tee Times for Round One, Thursday

(Visit www.europeantour.com for full Draw).

6.40 am: Tee 1. A. Garcia-Heredia (Spain), A. Sullivan (Eng) & S. Al Kurdi (Jordan).

7.00 am: Tee 1. M. Kieffer (Ger), N. Colsaerts (Bel) & S. Forsstrom (Swe).

7.30 am: Tee 1. D. Germishuys (RSA), M. Jordan (Eng) & J. Grenville-Wood (UAE).

6.20 am: Tee 10. A. Rai (Eng), T. Lawrence (RSA) & D. Hillier (NZ).

6.40 am: Tee 10. E. Ferguson (Scot), P. Larrazabal (Spain) & Y. Paul (Ger).

6.50 am: Tee 10. R. Hisatsune (Jap), A. Rozner (Fr) & R. MacIntyre (Scot).

7.20 am: Tee 10. R. Mansell (Eng), A. Levy (Fr) & R. Ramsay (Scot).

11.00 am: Tee 1. Z. Lombard (RSA), T. Oleson (Den) & A. Otaegui (Spain).

3 / 3

10.50 am: Tee 10. O. Raouzi (Mor), A. Arnaus (Spain) & C. Shinkwin (Eng).

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).