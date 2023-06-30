Defending women's champion Elena Rybakina will face American Shelby Rogers in the opening round at Wimbledon while men's second seed Novak Djokovic will begin his title defence against Argentina's 67th-ranked Pedro Cachin.

Friday's draw at the All England Club pitched women's top seed Iga Swiatek against China's 33rd-ranked Zhu Lin, a potentially tricky first hurdle for the Pole.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka, who could not play last year because of Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, will open her campaign against Hungarian Panna Udvardy.

American veteran Venus Williams against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in one of the standout matches of the opening round while home favourite Andy Murray, bidding for an unlikely third title at the age of 36, plays British wildcard Ryan Peniston.

Murray could face fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in round two although first Tsitsipas must get passed former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem who has tumbled down the rankings.

American teenager Coco Gauff, who many are tipping for a long run, has a tough opener against fellow former French Open runner-up and compatriot Sofia Kenin.

Djokovic, who has won the last four men's titles at Wimbledon and is bidding to match Roger Federer's eight, is not seeded one this year having been replaced at the top of the rankings by Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz, who warmed up by winning the title at Queen's Club last week, faces a tricky opener against experienced Frenchman Jeremy Chardy. Last year's runner-up Nick Kyrgios, who has hardly played this year and whose participation is in doubt because of injury, plays dangerous Belgian wildcard David Goffin in a standout first round clash.

Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev, a potential semi-final opponent for Alcaraz, returns to Wimbledon with a first round against British wildcard Arthur Fery.

The projected women's quarter-finals based on seedings would see Swiatek meet seventh seed Coco Gauff while third seed Rybakina could face Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

Swiatek is positioned to face American fourth seed Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals.

The men's quarter-finals, if the seeds progress, would see Alcaraz up against Denmark's sixth seed Holger Rune with Medvedev up against Tsitsipas while in the bottom half Djokovic could face seventh-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev with fourth seed Casper Ruud potentially facing Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic, bidding for a record-extending 24th Grand Slam title, will face Cachin on Monday while Rybakina plays the traditional Tuesday Centre Court opener for women's defending champions. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)



