Ahead of the draw for the US Open on Thursday, Novak Djokovic neared a return to world number one after outlasting Carlos Alcaraz to win the Cincinnati Open.

In his last warm-up event for the season's final major, Djokovic took some revenge on Sunday on the 20-year-old Spaniard who won their final at Wimbledon on July 17.

Djokovic fell a set behind but fought back to win 5-7, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/4) on his fifth match point and after 3 hours 49 minutes of play.

The Serb cut Alcaraz's lead atop the rankings to 20 points, and will reclaim top spot if wins his first-round match at the US Open.

Djokovic has not lost in the first round of a Grand Slam since the 2006 Australian Open.

Dane Holger Rune climbed to No. 4 at the expense of Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, who dropped three places.

Alexander Zverev climbed five places to 12th after his run to the semi-finals in Cincinnati.

ATP rankings as of August 21:

1. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 9815 pts

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 9795

3. Daniil Medvedev 6260

4. Holger Rune (DEN) 4790 (+1)

5. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4715 (+2)

6. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 4645

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4580 (-3)

8. Andrey Rublev 4515

9. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3605

10. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 3050

11. Karen Khachanov 2845

12. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2670 (+5)

13. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 2595 (-1)

14. Tommy Paul (USA) 2570 (-1)

15. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2375 (-1)

16. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2075 (-1)

17. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2035 (+3)

18. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 2005

19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1690

20. Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) 1600 (+1)