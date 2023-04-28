RIYADH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman will attend the King’s Cup final between Al-Hilal and Al-Wehda on May 11 at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



The Crown Prince will attend the match to be played under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and hand over the cups and gold medals to the winners and runners up.



Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki has expressed his gratitude to King Salman for his patronage of this great sporting event, and the Crown Prince, who will honor the winning teams.



The Saudi leadership's interest in such events confirms the unprecedented support enjoyed by the sports sector in the Kingdom, Prince Abdulaziz said, adding that it also embodies the leadership's trust in the Kingdom's capabilities to develop the sports sector and strengthen the programs and initiatives in a way that contribute to achieving Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals.



Prince Abudlaziz affirmed their aspirations for further progress and excellence in the upcoming period, so that the Kingdom continues its global leadership in various fields.



He also congratulated Al-Hilal and Al-Wehda for reaching the King’s Cup finals, hoping they would present illustrious performances that reflect the great development that Saudi football is currently experiencing.



Al-Wehda reached the King's Cup final for the first time in 53 years, after its surprise victory over Al-Nassr 1-0 in the semi-finals, while Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ittihad 1-0 after Al-Ittihad's Ahmed Hegazi scored an own goal in the match held in Jeddah.

