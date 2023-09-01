RIYADH — In a sensational start to the new season of the Saudi Professional League, Cristiano Ronaldo, the renowned forward for Al-Nassr, has secured the coveted Player of the Month award. Fellow Portuguese compatriot Nuno Santo, the coach of Al Ittihad, also celebrated victory by being crowned the Best Coach of the month.



Ronaldo's spectacular achievements over August have solidified his dominance in the league. Scoring an impressive five goals during the month, he effortlessly claimed the top spot in the league's goal-scoring charts. In addition to his goals, Ronaldo also provided two crucial assists, showcasing his all-around contribution to the team.



After suffering two initial defeats in the early stages of the season, Ronaldo's prowess became evident as he propelled Al-Nassr to a triumphant comeback. He netted a hat-trick in a resounding 5-0 victory over Al-Fateh and scored a brace in a commanding 4-0 win against Al-Shabab. Furthermore, his adept playmaking skills were on display as he assisted two goals, one of which was scored by the Senegalese forward Sadio Mane.



Nuno Santo's strategic prowess has not gone unnoticed either. Under his guidance, defending champions Al Ittihad embarked on an impressive winning streak, securing four consecutive victories. During this remarkable run, they found the back of the net 12 times while maintaining a clean sheet in defense. For his outstanding contributions, Marcelo Grohe, the goalkeeper of Al Ittihad, was named the Goalkeeper of the Month.



The rising talents of the league also came into the spotlight, as Abdulmalik Al-Oyayari, the midfield maestro of Al Taawoun, was awarded the title of Promising Player of the Month.



The league's intense competition and exceptional performances have set the stage for an exhilarating season ahead.

