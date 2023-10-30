India beat England by 100 runs at the ICC World Cup in Lucknow on Sunday, defending a mere total of 229. It was India's sixth straight win of the tournament as England, the 2019 champions, suffered their fifth defeat.

Paceman Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India left the English team struggling from the top in their chase of 230 to win Sunday's World Cup clash. Jasprit Bumrah struck on successive balls to send back Dawid Malan, for 16, and Joe Root, for nought, to be on a hat-trick at a deafening and nearly-packed Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Jonny Bairstow played out the hat-trick ball, but England soon lost Ben Stokes, bowled by Shami to raise India's hopes of defending the total.

Shami then brought the house down when he bowled Bairstow for 14 as 46,000 fans, largely all Indian in blue jerseys, roared.

England kept losing wickets, including skipper Jos Buttler for 10 off Kuldeep Yadav and Shami struck one more time to flatten the opposition at the 25-over mark. The paceman picked up Adil Rashid to grab his fourth wicket of the night.

Then came frontman Bumrah, who cleaned up Mark Wood and brought an agonising end to England's struggle.

Earlier, England fast bowlers David Willey and Chris Woakes shared five wickets to restrict India to 229-9 after the defending champions elected to bowl. The 2019 champions sit bottom of the 10-team table with five defeats from six matches.

