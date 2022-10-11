Former India player and 1983 World Cup star Roger Binny is the top contender for the BCCI president's post, Indian media reported on Tuesday.

Times of India, quoting sources, said the former all-rounder is likely to replace Ganguly as the BCCI president while Jay Shah is expected to continue as the BCCI secretary.

Roger Binny's name appeared on the BCCI's Draft Electoral Rolls (put up on the BCCI website) for the October 18 elections and the Annual General Meeting as a representative of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Thursday instead of KSCA secretary Santosh Menon.

These instances led to the speculation of former seamer being the frontrunner for the post.

As per sources, Sourav Ganguly is likely to become India's representative as the International Cricket Council Chairman.

Nominations can be filled on October 11 and 12, they will be scrutinised on October 13 and candidates can withdraw their nominations latest by October 14. Elections will be held on October 18.

