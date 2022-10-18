Former India cricketer Roger Binny has been appointed as the next BCCI President.

A key member of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team, Binny is now taking over from Sourav Ganguly.

The discussions were held in the internal BCCI meeting in the lead-up to the elections, scheduled for October 18.

Binny, 67, has previously served as a member of the BCCI selection committee. The former all-rounder is currently the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

Ganguly, the current president of of the Indian cricket board, is tipped to be India's representative for the 16-member International Cricket Council (ICC) Board Chairman's post, elections for which are slated to be held this November.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

