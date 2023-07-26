Justin Herbert is set to become the highest paid quarterback in the NFL after agreeing a five-year $262.5 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers, reports said Tuesday.

The Chargers said in a statement that Herbert had signed a "multi-year" extension but did not confirm details of the deal.

However multiple reports said Herbert's deal would make him the highest paid quarterback in the league by average salary.

The 25-year-old's new contract will run through the end of the 2029 season and will see him paid an average of $52.5 million per year.

Herbert's deal eclipses mammoth contract extensions recently handed out to Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts ($255 million) and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson ($260 million).

Reports said Herbert would be guaranteed as much as $218.7 million from his new contract.

Herbert was chosen sixth overall by the Chargers in the 2020 draft and has quickly established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in American football, with 14,089 yards and 94 touchdowns with 35 interceptions.

Herbert led the Chargers into the playoffs last season, but they were eliminated in the wild card round by the Jacksonville Jaguars after squandering a 27-0 lead.