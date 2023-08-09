Seamer Trent Boult is set to play international cricket again after being named Wednesday to the New Zealand ODI squad that will face England in September ahead of the World Cup.

Boult, 34, is set to play his first 50-overs international for 12 months after being included in the 15-man squad to face England.

He was left out by the Black Caps last year after turning down a central contract to play in Australia's lucrative Big Bash League.

Boult is back in the squad and on course to play at October's ODI World Cup in India, after signing a "casual playing agreement" with New Zealand Cricket earlier this year.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said it was "great to welcome Trent back into our ODI unit as he begins his preparation towards the World Cup".

Boult is one of the world's best ODI bowlers, having taken 187 wickets at that level and a further 74 for his country in Twenty20 cricket.

Kyle Jamieson, who has taken 72 wickets in 16 Tests, also returns to the New Zealand white ball squad after a back injury.

Batter Tom Latham captains an experienced side that includes Test skipper Tim Southee, who is set to resume his bowling partnership with Boult.

New Zealand play four ODI internationals against England between September 8 and 15.

Stead said England will provide a good test for New Zealand heading into the ODI World Cup.

"England has been an impressive white ball side for quite some time and we're excited to be taking them on at home on the eve of the World Cup," he added.

Kane Williamson, who ruptured knee ligaments in April, will train with the New Zealand squad in England as part of his rehabilitation.

The Black Caps also play three Twenty-20 against the United Arab Emirates in Dubai from August 17-20 as well as four T20 matches against England from August 30 to September 5.

New Zealand also has a three-game ODI series in Bangladesh at the end of September.

New Zealand ODI squad to play England:

Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Will Young