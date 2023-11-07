Ayres and Webb teamed up to win the Emirates Golf Club’s Mixed Amateur Open sponsored by Infinity and Powered by Al Dobowi.

A field of 97 golfers played an 18-hole Greensomes Stroke Play format event over the Majlis Course.

The Greensomes team format is where both players tee off from their respective tees and the best-placed tee shot is selected and from then on players hit alternate shots, until the ball is holed.

The overall winning pair was Annabel Ayres and Bradley Webb with an impressive round of net 60 – 12 under par. This put them ahead of the runners-up place by a huge six shots.

Annabel and Bradley’s round comprised eight birdies and two net eagles.

Second place went to Dileep Kumar and Maelyn Joy Unson with a round of 66 net (6 under par). Dileep and Maelyn produced four birdies and three eagles. The highlight of their round were back-to-back eagles on Holes 5 and 6.

Third place went to Mahmood Remtulla and Sangita Soni with a round of net 68, four under par. Mahmood and Sangita produced eight birdies in their round.

The highlight of their round was the two runs of three birdies in a row on Holes 1-3 and 7-9.

Special thanks were given to Al Dobowi for their continued support and sponsorship of this event for over 30 years.

The gross winners were Darryl Cox and Naima Maya with a gross score of seven over par 79.

Other Awards

Nearest the Pin, Hole 4 (Ladies) – Anne Gely Bouigue

Nearest the Pin, Hole 11 (Ladies) – Annabel Ayres

Nearest the Pin, Hole 7 (Men) – Craig Graham

Nearest the Pin, Hole 15 (Men) – Christoph Gassauer

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).