Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) has signed a payment services agreement with Eazy Financial Services (EazyPay), a payment services provider.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of the BIC in Sakhir in the presence of chief commercial officer Sherif Al Mahdi and EazyPay founder and chief executive Nayef Al Alawi.

As part of the agreement, BIC will be provided with a series of electronic payment services to help enhance business operations and therefore offer the circuit’s customers an enhanced experience.

These services include providing the circuit with state-of-the-art point-of-sale (POS) terminals placed at BIC outlets to accept all types of debit and credit cards from Visa and MasterCard, including the acceptance of the latest method of payment using crypto assets via the Binance App, which is regulated with the support of the Central Bank of Bahrain, making BIC the first international circuit in the world to accept crypto assets payments in a regulated, secure and extremely fast manner.

The benefits of bringing in EazyPay to BIC will ensure simple and effective transaction journeys for customers, with a partner which is able to ensure first-class service.

Mr Al Mahdy commented: “We are pleased to have brought on Eazy Financial Services as a POS service provider. The services they offer will benefit our operations greatly while offering a smooth, hassle-free experience for our customers.

“We look forward to further building on our relationship for the benefit of both our companies.”

Mr Al Alawi expressed his delight saying: “We are very proud to become the partners of the Bahrain International Circuit, the home of motorsports in the Middle East, by providing EazyPay competitive, and innovative payment services, which makes us the leading, preferred and trusted POS and online payment gateway service provider in Bahrain.

Tameem Al Moosawi, general manager of Binance Bahrain, said, “We are excited to welcome the home of motorsport in the Middle East to the Web 3 economy. This agreement enables BIC to become the first international racing circuit in the world to accept crypto-asset payments through Binance Pay’s partnership with EazyPay, showcasing how the kingdom is continuously in the forefront, supporting regional and global players in keeping up with global trends.”

