JEDDAH — The football fever in Saudi Arabia is about to reach its zenith as the reigning Roshn Saudi League (RSL) champions Al Ittihad lock horns with city rivals Al Ahli in the much-anticipated Jeddah Derby.



Set against the backdrop of the King Abdullah Sports City stadium, the clash promises to be a spectacle, drawing a full house of 60,000 passionate fans on Friday at 9 pm local time.



This derby holds particular significance as it marks the first encounter between the archrivals since the 2021/22 season when Al Ahli faced relegation to the Saudi First Division. The stakes are higher than ever, with both teams vying for supremacy and bragging rights in this intense showdown.



The match is not only a local spectacle but also a global attraction, featuring star players like Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema, the current Ballon d’Or winner. Benzema expressed his excitement, stating, “Derbies, here or abroad, have the same flavor. The fans are going to give it their all, and that's going to motivate the players even more. It's going to be a big match. It's up to us to do everything we can to win and show that we're the best.”



Adding to the intrigue, Al Ittihad will face Al Ahli, led by former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez. Benzema dismissed any personal rivalry, emphasizing the focus on team performance. Al Ahli's Franck Kessie and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy echoed the sentiment, highlighting the significance of the upcoming clash.



Key players to watch in the derby include Al Ittihad's Abderazak Hamdallah, top scorer and joint top provider in the RSL, and playmaker Igor Coronado. Al Ahli boasts Feras Al Buraikan, last season’s highest-scoring Saudi player, and the creative force of Riyad Mahrez.



The showdown might witness a face-off between former Chelsea teammates N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy, now on opposing sides. Al Ittihad, currently 2nd in the RSL, aims to maintain its stellar form, having won six out of eight matches. In contrast, Al Ahli, positioned 6th, seeks a victory to climb the league table.



As the anticipation builds, the Jeddah Derby promises to deliver thrilling moments, showcasing the best of Saudi football talent and setting the stage for an unforgettable clash between these football giants.

