Social media
Home page>LIFE>Sports>Bayern reach deal with S...
FOOTBALL

Bayern reach deal with Spurs to sign Kane: Reports

Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP

Bayern had reportedly submitted their final bid for the 30-year-old striker in recent days

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 11, 2023
GERMANYENGLANDFOOTBALL
PHOTO
Bayern Munich have reached an agreement to sign England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham, for a Bundesliga record fee of more than 100mn euros ($110mn), reports said on Thursday.
But just hours after news of the deal emerged, British media reported it may fall through as Kane is now leaning towards staying at Spurs. Talks between the two clubs had been ongoing for several weeks, as Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy pushed for a higher fee, aware that Kane could leave on a free at the end of his current contract in 2024.
Bayern had reportedly submitted their final bid for the 30-year-old striker in recent days, breaking through the 100mn euro barrier for the first time.
But not long afterwards, it was reported that Kane could “sensationally snub” Bayern and said he was “leaning towards staying in north London”. Six-time European champions Bayern have been historically more reluctant to spend big on transfer fees than many of their European rivals.
The reported figure of over 100mn euros well exceeds their club record transfer outlay of 80mn euros paid in 2019 for French defender Lucas Hernandez. Hernandez left Bayern for Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year for 45mn euros. Bayern have been on the lookout for a striker since the departure of star forward Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona at the end of the 2021-22 season.
The club won the Bundesliga in each of the Pole’s eight seasons in Munich, with Lewandowski scoring 344 goals in 375 appearances. The Bavarians struggled in Lewandowski’s absence last season. During his eight years in Munich, Lewandowski averaged 30 goals per season. In 2022-23, not one Bayern player hit the 15 league goal mark.
They were eliminated by eventual winners Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and won the Bundesliga title on goal difference after a final-day capitulation from Borussia Dortmund. Kane has scored more than 20 league goals in all but three of the past nine Premier League seasons, winning the golden boot on three occasions.
Despite finishing second in last season’s Premier League scoring charts behind Erling Haaland (36), Kane netted 30 league goals in 2022-23, equalling his best mark. England’s record goalscorer, Kane played a major role in the country’s journey back from the international wilderness to regular contenders for major tournament glory.
However he is yet to win a major trophy for club or country – something that could change if he joins Bayern.
Kane joined Tottenham’s academy youth academy in 2009 but in his early career many doubted he would ever make it at the highest level. Mauricio Pochettino, then in the early days of his successful spell as Tottenham boss, trusted Kane’s potential enough to select him regularly in the 2014-15 season.
Kane repaid Pochettino’s gamble with a barrage of goals which quickly gained him international recognition. He exploded into a global star at the 2018 World Cup in Russia where, as captain, the striker led England to the semi-finals for the first time in 28 years. But some in Germany have lamented the price tag for Kane and seen Bayern’s efforts to sign him as signalling problems in the Bundesliga.
The huge sum is “for a player whose contract expires next year. And who would then be available free of charge,” read a comment piece earlier this week in Bild. It would be an “indictment” of “German football as a whole,” it said. “Why haven’t we been able to develop talented centre forwards ourselves for years? We used to have a plethora of them.”
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

FOOTBALL

Spain beat Netherlands 2-1 in extra time to reach World Cup semis

Spain beat Netherlands 2-1 in extra time to reach World Cup semis
Spain beat Netherlands 2-1 in extra time to reach World Cup semis
TENNIS

Swiatek holds off Muchova to reach quarters at rainy Montreal

Swiatek holds off Muchova to reach quarters at rainy Montreal
Swiatek holds off Muchova to reach quarters at rainy Montreal
TENNIS

Injured Murray withdraws from Toronto clash

Injured Murray withdraws from Toronto clash
Injured Murray withdraws from Toronto clash
FOOTBALL

Colombia banking on their character to topple England at World Cup

Colombia banking on their character to topple England at World Cup
Colombia banking on their character to topple England at World Cup
CRICKET

Skipper Sharma admits to India’s key issue ahead of ICC World Cup 2023

Skipper Sharma admits to India’s key issue ahead of ICC World Cup 2023
Skipper Sharma admits to India’s key issue ahead of ICC World Cup 2023
SPORTS

Female Emirati snowboarder set to make history at freestyle Junior World Championships

Female Emirati snowboarder set to make history at freestyle Junior World Championships
Female Emirati snowboarder set to make history at freestyle Junior World Championships
FOOTBALL

UK's leading football academy hopes to groom future UAE stars

UK's leading football academy hopes to groom future UAE stars
UK's leading football academy hopes to groom future UAE stars
FOOTBALL

Real Madrid rocked by injury to ’keeper Courtois

Real Madrid rocked by injury to ’keeper Courtois
Real Madrid rocked by injury to ’keeper Courtois
MOST READ
1.

Abu Dhabi real estate: Home upgrades drive villa prices; apartment rents continue to fall

2.

UAE's Mubadala in $76mln funding round for Africa mobility fintech Moove

3.

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas awards $3.6bln contract to boost infrastructure

4.

Dubai's Emaar Properties posts 15% rise in H1 net profit

5.

Dubai's Aramex Q2 net profit drops on weak market conditions

RELATED ARTICLES
1

England face Colombia test, Japan eye Women's World Cup semi-finals

2

England survive Nigeria fright but must improve to win World Cup

3

Germany coach vows to fight on after shock World Cup exit

4

England and Japan sense World Cup chance as US falter, Germany flop

5

Lauren James steps out of brother's shadow to light up World Cup

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

ECONOMY

VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?

VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?
VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

Dubai's Salik Q2 net profit drops, beats estimate

Dubai's Salik Q2 net profit drops, beats estimate
Dubai's Salik Q2 net profit drops, beats estimate
EQUITIES

Dubai's Tabreed to sell 50% stake in unit for $27mln

EQUITIES

UAE-based Lulu Group to raise $2.7bln to refinance debt - report

MANUFACTURING

Nigerian business chambers alarmed by GSK exit

LATEST NEWS
1

Lil Tay is alive: 14-year-old influencer confirms she is 'safe' after false Instagram statement goes viral

2

Domino effect: India rice export ban puts market on edge for copycat curbs

3

ChatGPT fever spreads to US workplace, sounding alarm for some

4

China avoids climate change discussion despite extreme weather

5

Shah Rukh Khan dubs 'Jawan' as new 'Chennai Express'

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds