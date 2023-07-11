Qatar’s Olympic and world high jump champion Mutaz Barshim has been named as ‘2023 Best Asian Male Athlete’.

This is the second time that the three-time Qatari Olympic medalist has been conferred with the honour. Barshim was announced as the ‘2023 Best Asian Male Athlete’ at the 50th anniversary of Asian Athletics Association held in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday. Mutaz’s father Essa Barshim, also a former athlete, received the award on his behalf.

Qatar Athletics Federation (QAF) President Mohammed Issa Al Fadala praised the country’s most decorated athlete for his yet another achievement.“I want to congratulate His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad, President of the Olympic Committee, on the occasion of Qatari athlete Mutaz Barshim being named the Best Male Athlete in Asia for the second time,” the QAF President said in a statement.

“This achievement reflects the consistent level of performance by Mutaz Barshim and showcases the continuous presence of Qatari athletics on the celebration podiums. Furthermore, we celebrate the presence of five Qatari champions: Mohammed Suleiman, Ibrahim Ismail, Talal Mansoor, Mutaz Barshim, Ismail Abkar. This demonstrates the stability and excellence of Qatari athletics,” Al Fadala added.

Barshim is eyeing more highsthis year including winning a fourth consecutive world title at next month’s World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, after completing a golden hat-trick at the Eugene Championships in US last year.

The 32-year-old also aims to compete at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China (September 23 to October 8, 2023).

