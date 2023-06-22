Barcelona will begin the defence of their La Liga title away to Getafe on the weekend of August 12-13, while Real Madrid start the new season with a trip to Athletic Bilbao.

Atletico Madrid take on newly-promoted Granada in the opening round of fixtures for the 2023-24 season that will finish on May 26.

The first Clasico is scheduled for October 29 and will be played at the Olympic stadium on Montjuic, which is serving as Barcelona's temporary home while the Camp Nou is being result.

A vast redevelopment plan is expected to be completed by 2026, with Barcelona due to return to their traditional home for the 2024-25 season at a Camp Nou not yet at full capacity.

Barcelona and Madrid will meet for the second time on April 21 in the Spanish capital.