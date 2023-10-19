Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan struck his maiden one-day international fifty before falling against India in a World Cup match in Pune on Thursday.

The 22-year-old left-hander, whose previous highest score in eight matches at this level was a mere 16, made an impressive 51 off 43 balls including five fours and three sixes.

Together with Liton Das, he shared an opening stand of 93 after stand-in Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, deputising for the injured Shakib Al Hasan, won the toss.

Tanzid hooked fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah for an impressive six and drove Mohammed Siraj down the ground for four.

He then struck Shardul Thakur for 16 runs in three balls, two sixes -- one over square leg and the other lofted over extra-cover -- separated by a four driven through mid-on.

But spinner Kuldeep Yadav succeeded where India's quicks had failed by having Tanzid lbw.

Fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja then reduced Bangladesh to 110-2 when he had Najmul lbw.