Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the first Super Four game of the Asia Cup in Lahore on Wednesday.

Bangladesh were forced to make a change from their last match against Afghanistan after Najmul Hossain Shanto injured his hamstring and was ruled out of the tournament, making way for Liton Das.

Pakistan made one change from their rain-abandoned game against India in the group stage, bringing in allrounder Faheem Ashraf in place of Mohammad Nawaz.

India and title-holders Sri Lanka are the other two teams in the Super Four, with the top two teams advancing to the final on September 17 in Colombo.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam