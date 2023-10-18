Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is to have a fitness test just hours before Thursday's World Cup match against in-form tournament hosts India in Pune.

The star all-rounder is battling to overcome a thigh injury he suffered during Friday's eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in Chennai.

Shakib scored 40 with the bat and the spinner completed his bowling quota of 10 overs in a return of 1-54 before hobbling off the field.

"He had a good batting session yesterday," Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha told a pre-match press conference in Pune on Wednesday. "He did a bit of running between the wickets as well.

"We are waiting for the result of the scan we did today (Wednesday).

"We haven't tried his bowling yet. We will assess him tomorrow morning, and make a decision."

The former Sri Lanka batsman added: "If he is not ready to play, we won't risk it. If he is ready, there's a chance of him playing."

India head into Thursday's game looking to make it four wins out of four this World Cup.

Bangladesh, by contrast, have lost their last two matches after starting the World Cup with a six-wicket win over Afghanistan.