Bangladesh on Sunday included uncapped left-arm pacer Mrittunjoy Chowdhury in their squad for the three-match one-day international series against Ireland next month.

The matches, which will be held at Chelmsford in England on May 9, 12 and 14, are part of the ICC Super League and crucial to Ireland's chances of qualifying for this year's World Cup in India.

The 21-year-old Mrittunjoy, a member of Bangladesh's Under-19 World Cup-winning squad, replaced injured Taskin Ahmed, who had been suffering from a side strain.

Taskin missed the recent one-off Test against Ireland at home due to the injury, which was expected to sideline him for about four weeks.

Bangladesh beat Ireland by seven wickets in the Test after also winning the preceding one-day international and Twenty20 series.

Conditions for the matches would be "challenging", chief selector Minhajul Abedin told reporters while announcing the team.

But he added: "Our team is more experienced now than the past. We have enough ability to adapt quickly."

Batsman Liton Das and pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who are playing in the Indian Premier League, have been retained in the squad.

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who withdrew from the IPL citing a family emergency, was also retained.

Pace bowler Shoriful Islam returned to the ODI side while left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed missed out.

Squad: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.