Jonny Bairstow's quickfire 99 not out rounded off a staggering England run spree against Australia in a must-win fourth Ashes Test for the hosts at Old Trafford on Friday.

England were eventually bowled out for 592 in reply to Australia's first innings 317, a lead of 275 runs, after lunch on the third day.

Bairstow was only on 49 not out when joined in the middle by James Anderson on the England last man's Lancashire home ground.

But the Yorkshireman responded with a blizzard of boundaries and it looked as if he might break the record for England's fastest Test century -- Gilbert Jessop's 76-ball effort against Australia at The Oval back in 1902.

He just failed to overhaul that mark and then, having turned down the chance to get the two he needed for his hundred by only running a single, the England wicketkeeper was left stranded on unbeaten 99 after Anderson was lbw to all-rounder Cameron Green.

The 33-year-old Bairstow faced 81 balls, smashing 10 fours and four sixes, as he just fell short of what would have been his 13th Test century.

All of Australia's three frontline bowlers conceded more than 100 runs, with Josh Hazlewood taking 5-126 in his 27 overs.

In England's innings, which featured Zak Crawley's superb 189, six of their top seven all made at least fifty for the first time since 1930.

Bairstow is just the third Englishman to be left marooned on 99 not out in a Test following Geoffrey Boycott and Alex Tudor.

England, 2-1 down in the five-match series, must win in Manchester to maintain their hopes of regaining the Ashes from world Test champions Australia.