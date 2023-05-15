Perth Stadium will host Australia's first Test of the 2023-24 summer in mid-December against Pakistan in one of the latest starts to their home season in decades, the schedule unveiled Monday showed.

Pat Cummins' team will play Babar Azam's side in three Tests starting in Western Australia on December 14, followed by the traditional Boxing Day clash in Melbourne and then Sydney to kick off a new cycle of the World Test Championship.

They then meet the West Indies -- for the second time in as many summers -- in Adelaide from January 17 before Brisbane's Gabba hosts the Caribbean side in the only day-night Test from January 25.

Brisbane and Adelaide usually host Tests in November-December.

According to Cricket Australia, it will be the latest start to a men's Test summer of five or more matches since the Ashes that began at the Sydney Cricket Ground on December 19, 1924.

The new-look schedule is down to Australia remaining in India for a bilateral white-ball series after the one-day World Cup in October-November.

Following the Tests, they will meet the West Indies in three one-dayers and three T20s throughout February, with Canberra and Hobart among the venues.

"Cricket provides the sights and sounds of the summer and brings Australians together like no other sport and we can't wait to welcome fans to watch world class cricket next season," Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley said.

Australia's world champion women's team, led by Meg Lanning, will bookend the international season, starting with a T20 and ODI series against the West Indies in October.

This will be followed by a multi-format series against South Africa, including their first-ever Test from February 15-18 at the WACA Ground in Perth.