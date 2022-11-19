Australian captain Josh Hazlewood won the toss and chose to bat against England in the second of three one-day internationals at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Australia cruised to a six wicket victory in the first match in Adelaide on Thursday thanks to impressive innings from Steve Smith and David Warner.

Australia have rested captain Pat Cummins, despite the fast bowler only making his ODI captaincy debut on Thursday, bringing in Hazlewood in his place.

In the only other change, Mitchell Marsh comes in for fellow allrounder Cameron Green.

England have also rested their captain, Jos Buttler, with Moeen Ali taking over as skipper.

They have made three other changes, bringing in Twenty20 World Cup-winning stars Chris Woakes, Sam Curran and Adil Rashid.

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali (capt), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Sam Nogajski (AUS)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

