Australia won the toss and decided to bowl in the fourth one-day international against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Friday.

With his side holding a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, Australian captain Mitchell Marsh estimated: "It looks a very good surface. It's a hard ground to defend, it's a small ground and the ball flies here."

Aiden Markram captained South Africa in the absence of Temba Bavuma, who was rested because of a right thigh strain.

"We'd have liked to chase," he said. "But it's a good wicket to bat on and we'll be looking to post a good total."

South Africa were also without fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who was ruled out of the rest of the series with a lower back injury, while Sisanda Magala suffered a knee strain during the warm-up.

Teams:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock (wkt), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wkt), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Michael Neser, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Allahudien Paleker (RSA)

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)