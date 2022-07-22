The Asia Cup will now be held in UAE, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed.

The Cup was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, the official added.

"Asia Cup will be in UAE, as it is the only place where there won't be rains," Ganguly said to reporters.

The Sri Lanka Cricket board informed the Asian Cricket Council that it will be unable to host the upcoming Asia Cup. Officials cited the current political and economic turmoil in the region as the reason.

Asia Cup is slated to be held from August 27 to September 11 and will be played in the T20 format.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).