The Board for Cricket Control in India has put out an update on Shreyas Iyer's health.

The middle-order batting star missed India's epic Super Four encounter against Pakistan due to back spasms.

The cricketer made a comeback during the Asia Cup after being out of the cricket scene for a few months due to a bulging slip disc and its follow-up surgery.

Iyer featured twice in the tournament but only batted once in the Group A encounter against Pakistan where he scored 14 runs.

Shreyas has revealed the details of his recovery stating that he hasn't fully recovered from the spasms, but was feeling better than before.

The batter will be missing India's second Super Four encounter in the Asia Cup as well, after the medical team advised him to rest and recover.

