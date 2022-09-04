Pakistan pace bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the Asia Cup Super Four match against India on Sunday, a PCB statement said.

"Shahnawaz Dahani will not be available for Sunday’s ACC T20 Asia Cup Super-4 match against India due to a suspected side strain. The injury happened while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday," the PCB said on Saturday.

"As is the case with any suspected side strain injury, the medical team will monitor him for the next 48-72 hours, following which they will make decisions, including carrying out a scan and further participation in the tournament."

Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 155 runs to reach the Super Four stage, having lost their first match to India by five wickets on August 28.

