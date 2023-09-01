As India and Pakistan prepare for their big clash in the Asia Cup on Saturday, let's take a look at the areas the two teams have major concerns.

INDIA

Bumrah's fitness test

Making his much-anticipated return from injury, India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah looked sharp against Ireland and confirmed his well being when picking up a couple of two-wickets hauls. But that was in T20 where he was required to bowl just four overs.

This will be a different ball-game altogether and Bumrah will have to endure a higher workload. The 10 overs which he will have to see through may come in spells but it will still provide a sterner test to the one he faced in the Irish series.

Suryakumar’s struggle

A sensation in T20 cricket, Yadav has struggled with his form in ODIs where he has failed to score a single half-century since February 2022.

However, he is too valuable a player and India will be hoping that his form will turn around sooner than later. The No 4 is a pivotal slot in ODI cricket as it acts as a bridge between the openers and the middle order. This is where Yadav has excelled in T20 but with Shreyas Iyer taking over the position Yadav must now prove his worth at No 6.

PAKISTAN

Fakhar Zaman’s slump

The dashing left-handed opening batsman was in scintillating form earlier in the year where he blasted three consecutive centuries against during a one-day series against New Zealand.

But the runs have dried up since his unbeaten 180 against the Kiwis in April with his highest score in the last seven ODI match being 33 runs.

At 33 years of age Zaman has bags of experience. The fearless attacking batsman will hope to turn the tide and produce another big innings on the big stage. And what better time to do that than against India.

Middle-order woes

While Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have looked rock solid at No 3 and 4, the middle order is a cause for concern with Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan unable to build on the momentum.

Pakistan’s batting does not run as deep as it would like which means that the middle order batters will be under pressure should the top order fail. Which does not seem likely given the form that Azam and Rizwan are in, but things happen in cricket.

The think tank will be taking a closer look at how they can solve the puzzle.

